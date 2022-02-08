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14 Year RN: Vaxx Killing Many, Nurse: Massive Surge In Late-Term Miscarriages
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151 views • February 08, 2022
An anonymous RN of 14 years joins Stew to tell us about the terrifying effects that the injected bioweapon is having on pregnant women and women in general.
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