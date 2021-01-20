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Maya Ultralight Aircraft – Pt 3, Tooradin to Pearcedale, February 1994
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10 views • January 20, 2021
Watch in HD (1280x720) for best results.
This ultralight aircraft was designed and built by myself (Graham.J.Percy) from 1979 to early 1985. For more information on construction please refer to Part 1 video of Maya.
Tooradin Airfield to Pearcedale, 7th February 1994
Trailered from Pearcedale, assembled at Tooradin and flown back over the family home at Pearcedale. Take-off and trip to Pearcedale captured on film.
Aircraft Specification:-
General characteristics
Crew: one
Length: 17' 6" (5.33m)
Wingspan: 27' 10" (8.48m)
Height: 5' 5" (1.65m)
Wing area: 110sqft (10.2m2)
Empty weight: 248lb (112.5kg)
Gross weight: 480lb (218kg)
Fuel capacity: 3.9 U.S. Gallons (14.75L; 3.25imp gal)
Powerplant: 1 × Konig SD-570 4-cylinder 2-stroke motor, 28hp
Propellers: 3-bladed ground adjustable wooden propeller
Performance
Vne (never exceed): 100mph (87kn; 160km/h)
Level speed: 65mph (56.5kn; 105km/h)
Cruise speed: 60mph (52kn; 97km/h)
Stall speed: 37mph (32kn; 60km/h)
Range: 60mi (52nmi; 96km)
G limits: Manoeuvre +5.7/-2.25; Gust +6.44/-3.44
Rate of climb at sea level: 500ft/min (5.1m/s)
Filming by Graham.J.Percy, all video & audio content is Copyright Graham.J.Percy 2014
Although image quality is limited by the source material (Super 8mm Film) this video has been recorded in HD (1280x720) and gives best results when played back at that resolution.
This ultralight aircraft was designed and built by myself (Graham.J.Percy) from 1979 to early 1985. For more information on construction please refer to Part 1 video of Maya.
Tooradin Airfield to Pearcedale, 7th February 1994
Trailered from Pearcedale, assembled at Tooradin and flown back over the family home at Pearcedale. Take-off and trip to Pearcedale captured on film.
Aircraft Specification:-
General characteristics
Crew: one
Length: 17' 6" (5.33m)
Wingspan: 27' 10" (8.48m)
Height: 5' 5" (1.65m)
Wing area: 110sqft (10.2m2)
Empty weight: 248lb (112.5kg)
Gross weight: 480lb (218kg)
Fuel capacity: 3.9 U.S. Gallons (14.75L; 3.25imp gal)
Powerplant: 1 × Konig SD-570 4-cylinder 2-stroke motor, 28hp
Propellers: 3-bladed ground adjustable wooden propeller
Performance
Vne (never exceed): 100mph (87kn; 160km/h)
Level speed: 65mph (56.5kn; 105km/h)
Cruise speed: 60mph (52kn; 97km/h)
Stall speed: 37mph (32kn; 60km/h)
Range: 60mi (52nmi; 96km)
G limits: Manoeuvre +5.7/-2.25; Gust +6.44/-3.44
Rate of climb at sea level: 500ft/min (5.1m/s)
Filming by Graham.J.Percy, all video & audio content is Copyright Graham.J.Percy 2014
Although image quality is limited by the source material (Super 8mm Film) this video has been recorded in HD (1280x720) and gives best results when played back at that resolution.
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