KIEV on FIRE: Su-57M Wiped Out Two Classified Enemy Command Posts With Latest Hypersonic Missiles
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
8
328 views • 6 months ago

On the night of November 4, the Russian armed forces launched another massive missile attack on military objects and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Throughout the night, the air alert sounded in almost all regions of Ukraine, including its western part. Closer to morning, at 5 a.m. Moscow time, independent monitoring services recorded about 20 powerful explosions in regions of Ukraine such as Odessa, Poltava, and Kiev. At the same time, it is worth noting that the Ukrainian telegram channels drew attention to the very strange behavior of Ukrainian air defense systems in the Kiev region. The fact is that the Ukrainian air defense systems in the Kiev region did not launch even one missile.............................................................................................

Keywords
kievhypersonic missilessu-57m
