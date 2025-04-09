BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anand DeoDeshmukh Honored with the Iconic Bharat Gaurav Puraskar
4 views • 3 weeks ago

Watch Prarabdha full movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi7VxkgIzGE


Marathi cinema shines brighter today as renowned filmmaker Anand DeoDeshmukh receives the prestigious Iconic Bharat Gaurav Puraskar — a national honor celebrating his outstanding contribution to marathi cinema and cultural storytelling.


From touching hearts with Prarabdha to inspiring with every frame he directs, Anand DeoDeshmukh has consistently pushed creative boundaries and brought powerful regional stories to the forefront.


This award is not just a personal milestone — it's a proud moment for the entire Marathi film industry!


Let’s celebrate the man behind the magic.


Let's connect:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/addfactoryfilms

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/addfactoryfilms/

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@addfactoryfilms


#AnandDeoDeshmukh #BharatGauravPuraskar #PrideOfIndia #MarathiCinema #FilmDirector #IndianCinema #Culturalicon #Prarabdha

