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Animals That Went Extinct In Well Recorded History
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218 views • January 01, 2020
In this video there is list of more than one hundred (100) animals that went extinct due to human activities in the well recorded history (past 200 years).
Dates of extinctions may vary according to multiple sources. Also dates shown here may not be actual dates of extinctions.
Most of the dates only show last sightings made in wild by experts and many just show dates when last individual animal died in captivity.
Dates of extinctions may vary according to multiple sources. Also dates shown here may not be actual dates of extinctions.
Most of the dates only show last sightings made in wild by experts and many just show dates when last individual animal died in captivity.
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