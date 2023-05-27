Create New Account
We know the leadership team at the DOJ is also compromised, but we just don't know the connection yet
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago
Ava on Matta of Fact

We know the leadership team at the DOJ is also compromised, but we just don't know the connection yet. In terms of how they move the money and how they benefit those leaders. We don't know that yet, but we will see.

我们知道司法部的领导团队也被渗透了，但我们只是还不知道其中的联系。就他们如何转移资金而言，他们是如何使这些领导人受益的。我们还不知道，但我们拭目以待。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

