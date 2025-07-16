The Human (Etheric) Brain - The New Revelation reveals the Secrets of the Mind

A lecture from the New Revelation's Great Gospel of John, presenting the teaching that the Lord has given to His disciples 2000 years ago, in regards to the real functioning of the natural mind, whose real headquarter is the etheric brain that is interconnected with the physical brain. The basic links of the etheric brain and the physical brain, as well as with the soul and the spirit are revealed here. This paradigm, completely unknown in science, can explain many of the mysteries of neurobiology, cognitive sciences, NDE, and unveils also the effects of moral disorders on the intellectual and spiritual development of the soul during both the the earthly life and in the beyond. The explained parable of the sower is given by the Lord to His disciples again, on this occasion.

The actual description of the etheric brain starts at min. 39.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





