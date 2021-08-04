Virginians furious after large health system mandates coronavirus vaccine for employees

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Residents of the area, which has a heavily Catholic and conservative population – and is where LifeSite’s U.S. office is located – have warned that Valley Health may find itself severely understaffed if it fires all employees who refuse the dangerous injection.
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