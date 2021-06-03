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6.2.21 Patriot Streetfighter Econ Update #1: Dr Kirk Elliott and The Impact of Basel 3 Regs on Gold
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390 views • June 03, 2021
Dr Kirk Elliott of Sovereign Advisors (Link at ScottMcKay.us) discusses the exciting horizon for Gold given the Basel 3 regulations coming this month

Dr. Kirk Elliott, a Phd. economist, entrepreneur and philanthropist is Founder of Sovereign Advisors. He has extensive degrees Theology, Public Policy and Administration, International Studies and Business Administration and brings that education into the world of precious metals acquisition and portfolio management.

Learn more about Dr. Kirk Elliott and Sovereign Advisors at ScottMcKay.us

I have been looking for someone with this broad of a wingspan in the precious metals space for over a decade and this is the place I comfortably landed. I am a stanch advocate of capital preservation in these precarious banking times so the management of my precious metals position brings an investment and wealth expansion manager as a big bonus.

I am a whole hearted advocate of Dr. Kirk Elliot and am very excited to have a working relationship with him.

ScottMcKay.us is where you can always stay connected to Patriot Streetfighter whether it be the revised TOUR schedule and dates, the current Youtube Channel utilized for Livestreams, Shopping for Patriot Streetfighter Gear and the upcoming Patriot Streetfighter Wellness Line and highest quality CBD oils.

The next live Patriot Streetfighter private event will be in Reno NV on Saturday June 19th, 2021 from 11:30 - 3:30pm for an up close and personal experience with Scott. Tickets can be purchased at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/patriot-streetfighter-scott-mckay-national-tour-meet-greet-reno-nv-tickets-156609498225?aff=ebdssbeac

The Patriot Streetfighter Tour is now retooled and in motion a powerful cast of influencers including Leigh Dundas and others to be named in the coming days.. I've agreed to take our separate brand across the country to engage all the Patriot Streetfighters and raise the army 10-20 fold.

All will be dependent on fundraising since no tickets are being sold. Any of those who want to participate can donate at ScottMcKay.us or PatriotsRiseUp.com. It is very IMPORTANT to stipulate if your donation is to go toward the Tour as I am fully funding and controlling the PSF brand and message.

This operation has survived on the donations of our PSF army and for I am try grateful. You have ALLOWED me to continue this fight. The Tour is a whole separate animal. If there is demand for a whole tour or just a partial tour, that will determine what we can do.

Wrapped Tour Bus will cost approx. 150K. Security is the most significant cost, the level I being advised to have. That will be double the bus expense for the 4 month period of time. SO... Let's see what we can do.

BEWARE OF YOUTUBE FRAUDSTERS!! MIMICKING THIS CHANNEL AND THE PSF REVOLUTION. PAY ATTENTION... PSF 9 & 10 are fraudster channels and are NOT me.

Patriot Streetfighter 11 is again the new PRIMARY Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB46EsR6Utb8L-4GtCpZT2Q

Patriot Streetfighter 12 is the NEW BACKUP Channel. SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN3d4-Irkk8KTofS-kB0CTw

MEDIA REQUESTS ONLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]

The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission:
https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

IMPORTANT.... I have setup a telegram channel and chat group, setup telegram (https://telegram.org/) on your device, and follow my updates here:
https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL

Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear...

Rumble (PRIMARY) https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay

Bitchute https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show: Mondays 8-10pm EST
http://revolution.radio/
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-Radio-Studio-B-s198602/
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B

The Plan To Save The World by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-1080p60.html

The video that launched Patriot Streetfighter
https://rumble.com/vbh5jn-11.12.20-update-2-military-2020-election-sting-operation-leading-to-trump-2.html
Keywords
scottmckaythetippingpointradiopatriotstreetfighterthetippingpoint
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