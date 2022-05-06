BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Economic World War Is About to Get Even Hotter
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
786 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
80 views • May 06, 2022
Our gold sponsors: https://ourgoldguy.com and http://jdgoldco.com

Most of us who are paying attention to geopolitics have come to the conclusion that wars are primarily economic. Some have known this for decades. Others are just now coming to the realization. Either way, we're seeing the economic warfare being waged by both East and West tearing down the fabric of society on both sides.

Unfortunately for us, we're not as well-prepared to handle the economic turmoil that stems from such an economic world war. Most in western society haven't experienced the types of food shortages, currency devaluation, dependence on government, and widespread destitution that is likely coming as a result of this war. Many if not most in Russia and China have experienced it in their lifetimes and are better prepared to not crumble under the weight of massive poverty.

On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I explored an article by Brandon Smith over at Alt-Market and broke down the many extremely important points that he made. It's telling that the things he's been saying for years are coming to pass now. He, like many of us, have been warning of this likelihood because we hoped to change things before it was too late. Today, our course towards economic oblivion may be irreversible.

Thankfully, it's not our call. We must still continue to fight and spread the truth. God is in control, and we must do whatever we can to continue to fight the good fight.
Keywords
russiapodcasteconomychinawarthe midnight sentinel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Trump Blames Zelensky for Record U.S. Diesel Prices

Trump Blames Zelensky for Record U.S. Diesel Prices

Garrison Vance
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
Hormuz Crossings Fall to Seven as More Ships Sail Without Tracking

Hormuz Crossings Fall to Seven as More Ships Sail Without Tracking

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy