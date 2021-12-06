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You can’t trust this vaccine because it was rushed!!! Debunked the debunkers.
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41 views • December 06, 2021
The debunkers will surely have blood on their hands when the great culling begins to occur. They trusted the experts and decided to spread the disinformation among the gullible public. They thought they were doing people a favor but instead they have become accessories to murder. They did not know what they were doing and they did it anyway. The spike proteins were able to infiltrate the nucleus of the cells and damage the repair mechanisms for DNA. This will indeed cause cancer in the long run for millions of people. Moderna stands to make billions on chemotherapy treatments for those who were taken in by the propaganda.
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