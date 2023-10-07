Melbourne Freedom Rally 7 October 2023 - Little Bourke Street

Part 1 of three videos this Saturday, covering our march from Parliament House into Little Bourke Street where a few speeches were given. Parliament House had a 'way-over-the-top' number of Police guarding the place. We had no trouble with them, and we left on our rally leaving them to keep the 'house' ultra-secure. Our group is a committed freedom community keeping it up each week, pushing back against the lies.
