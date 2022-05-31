US Government "Sanctioning" America With Attack on Energy, Ex-Navy Seal Says

After serving his country for decades and realizing his nation was heading in the wrong direction, retired Navy SEAL Ed Thelander is running for Congress in Maine to get the country back on the right track, he told The New American's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. From inflation and education to disastrous foreign policy including leaving $85 billion in military equipment to terrorists, Thelander called for massive changes. In fact, he said the U.S. government is practically sanctioning its own country with the attacks on energy production. Thelander is one of eight former Navy SEALs running for Congress trying to stop the division, unite the nation, and get it back on track. "We're going to take our country back," he said.