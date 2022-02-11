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FreeNZ In Conversation with Dr Guy Hatchard PhD
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33 views • February 11, 2022
Full Interview with Dr Guy Hatchard PhD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFHybrHwxHk
Guy's article published on Viewspot: https://web.archive.org/web/20220131042834/https://www.viewspot.co.nz/post/jacinda-ardern-science-and-covid-mandates
Some of Dr Guy Hatchards favourite resources: 1.)Swedish study showing protection from vaccination declines to zero by 7 months: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.c...
2.) Paper outlining damage to DNA: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/...
3.) mRNA can integrate into a person's genome: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11...
4.) Myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination affects the young. Some of them try to argue that it doesn’t matter some strike a very serious tone. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...
5.) Adverse events are greatly under-reported https://maryannedemasi.com/publicatio...
Follow Guy:
Guy's Website: https://hatchardreport.com/ Guy's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/guy.d.hatchard Guy's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRXu...
Follow FreeNZ: https://linktr.ee/FreeNZ
Contact: [email protected]
Disclaimer: This video is not intended to provide assessment, diagnosis, treatment, or medical advice; it also does not constitute the provision of healthcare services. The content provided in this video is for informational and educational purposes only. Please consult with a physician or healthcare professional regarding any medical or mental health-related diagnosis or treatment. No information in this video should ever be considered as a substitute for advice from a healthcare professional.
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected] Virus Mania Audiobook: Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;;qid=&sr= Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478 Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Guy's article published on Viewspot: https://web.archive.org/web/20220131042834/https://www.viewspot.co.nz/post/jacinda-ardern-science-and-covid-mandates
Some of Dr Guy Hatchards favourite resources: 1.)Swedish study showing protection from vaccination declines to zero by 7 months: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.c...
2.) Paper outlining damage to DNA: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/...
3.) mRNA can integrate into a person's genome: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11...
4.) Myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination affects the young. Some of them try to argue that it doesn’t matter some strike a very serious tone. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...
5.) Adverse events are greatly under-reported https://maryannedemasi.com/publicatio...
Follow Guy:
Guy's Website: https://hatchardreport.com/ Guy's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/guy.d.hatchard Guy's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRXu...
Follow FreeNZ: https://linktr.ee/FreeNZ
Contact: [email protected]
Disclaimer: This video is not intended to provide assessment, diagnosis, treatment, or medical advice; it also does not constitute the provision of healthcare services. The content provided in this video is for informational and educational purposes only. Please consult with a physician or healthcare professional regarding any medical or mental health-related diagnosis or treatment. No information in this video should ever be considered as a substitute for advice from a healthcare professional.
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected] Virus Mania Audiobook: Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;;qid=&sr= Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478 Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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