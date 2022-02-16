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Veterans explain why they removed police fencing around Ottawa's National War Memorial
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80 views • February 16, 2022
Rebel News.
http://www.ConvoyReports.com | See all our freedom convoy coverage
►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HQoqWx
Since then, police officers have put a fence all around the War Memorial as well as the tomb itself. This weekend, veterans came together with the intent or removing the enclosure. In this video, you can better understand their points of view surrounding this action.
FULL REPORT from Alexa Lavoie: https://rebelne.ws/3HQoqWx
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuy8s3-veterans-explain-why-they-removed-police-fencing-around-ottawas-national-wa.html
http://www.ConvoyReports.com | See all our freedom convoy coverage
►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HQoqWx
Since then, police officers have put a fence all around the War Memorial as well as the tomb itself. This weekend, veterans came together with the intent or removing the enclosure. In this video, you can better understand their points of view surrounding this action.
FULL REPORT from Alexa Lavoie: https://rebelne.ws/3HQoqWx
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuy8s3-veterans-explain-why-they-removed-police-fencing-around-ottawas-national-wa.html
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