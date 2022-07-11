🚨🚨🚨All My Single Ladies & Gents & Parents of Single Children

How to Find The One

Day 5 Closing speakers, Hit a Grand Slam brought all the speakers in. All home runs. UNITED IN FREEDOM: WE ARE A CHRISTIAN NATION- JOHN ADAMS' FAMILY PROVES IT! MICHELLE BRINGS FIRE!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/03fSnLwxSxTu/

Holy Marriage, Promised One, Are Wrought By the Hand of God

Get very close to God and he will tell you exact who your spouse is. He doesn't want you marrying someone else's promised one, like promised land, a spouse is also promised, First obey God, 1st commandment: love God with everything in you and hear his voice only. God says to not trespass, no adulatory so you really want to make sure God is with you and he, by the power of his spirit joins people. A holy supernatural link.





https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/07/holy-marriage-promised-one-are-wrought.html