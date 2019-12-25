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WHAT’S LURKING IN THE $1.4 TRILLION SPENDING BILL?
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68 views • December 25, 2019
CONGRESS HAD ANOTHER PRIORITY BEFORE THE CHRISTMAS BREAK, PASSING A GIGANTIC $1.4 TRILLION SPENDING BILL THE DETAILS OF WHICH NO ONE LEARNED ANYTHING ABOUT UNTIL AFTER IT WAS ALREADY DONE
WITHOUT DEBATING IT’S MAJOR PROVISIONS.
PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS ELECTED TO VETO THESE THINGS NOT TO SIGN THEM, AND IT’S IMMORAL TO CONTINUE TO USE THE AMERICAN TAXPAYER AS AN ATM FOR THE RULING CLASS.
YOU CAN’T DRAIN THE SWAMP IF YOU CONTINUE TO FUND IT.
WITHOUT DEBATING IT’S MAJOR PROVISIONS.
PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS ELECTED TO VETO THESE THINGS NOT TO SIGN THEM, AND IT’S IMMORAL TO CONTINUE TO USE THE AMERICAN TAXPAYER AS AN ATM FOR THE RULING CLASS.
YOU CAN’T DRAIN THE SWAMP IF YOU CONTINUE TO FUND IT.
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