Quo Vadis

Sep 6, 2022 In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for September 4, 2022.

People of Our King:

My fidelity and My love towards God led me to unite the Angels to defend the Paternal Throne from the pride of Luzbel, who revolted against God along with other angels.

It was a war in Heaven against the Devil and Luzbel had already lost her beauty by being filled with arrogance and envy.

DO NOT REST NEITHER DAY OR NIGHT BECAUSE THE DEVIL DOES NOT REST.

The fight between good and evil is constant.

At this time we fight for the salvation of souls against the Devil, who wants to take them to the lake of fire.

THE CHILDREN OF OUR LORD AND KING JESUS ​​CHRIST CANNOT BE PASSIVE, BUT COMBATIVE, IF PRECISE AGAINST THEMSELVES, SO THAT THEY DO NOT FALL INTO PRIDE AND SIN.

The Demon's pride managed to expel him from Heaven along with his angels of evil and they were sent to Earth.

The Devil has a motto: everything for me, I live for myself above everyone and everything.

That is why I call you, People of God, to give everything for God, to live for God, loving God and your neighbor.

Humanity is going towards the abyss…

Humanity is going towards confrontation…

Humanity is going towards spiritual and physical famine…

Humanity is going towards the fall of the economy…

Humanity is going towards the appropriation of the Antichrist on those who receive him as owner of the Earth and place his mark.

Without believing what I mention, you laugh at the Messages from Heaven, however prepare yourself before you complain.

Confess your sins before the darkness finds you in a state of sin.

GREAT INJUSTICES WILL BE CARRIED OUT BEFORE THEIR EYES, AND THEY WILL FEEL THAT THEY CAN NO LONGER go on, BUT THE DIVINE JUSTICE IS WITH THE PEOPLE OF GOD, AND ON THE PEOPLE OF GOD.

RESIST, YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

People of God pray; do not tire of praying with your heart.

People of God pray and make reparation for the serious offenses of humanity against the Holy Trinity.

People of God, pray; the earth shakes more strongly: pray for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Central America, Ecuador and Japan.

People of God pray, the new plague is here: the skin and the respiratory system will be affected.

The sun strongly impacts the Earth with a solar storm, leaving the Earth in darkness and humanity is silenced, and at the same time shaken.

The human creature will light up at dusk with what he has prepared for this purpose.

At night do not leave home, pray with family or alone, but PRAY.

They meet as in the time of Noah…

You believe and prepare yourselves, even if you make fun of it.

THEY ARE ALREADY IN THAT MOMENT!

The Earth rotates, human time has accelerated, and you, People of God, must stop and examine yourself.

I meet with My Celestial Legions by Divine Mandate to help you in this moment of transition.

Have faith in the Holy Trinity, in Our Queen and Mother and in our protection.

They find themselves before the Divine Aid that the obedient son deserves, the son of faith, and the humble son.

Sacramentals must be blessed; it is necessary if you have faith in them.

My Legions obey the Divine Will that desires the good for His children.

I bless you.

Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following is COMMENTARY BY LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla:

Brothers and Sisters:

Receiving this Message from Saint Michael the Archangel, I was allowed to see how evil disfigures, not only the soul, but also permeates the exterior of the human creature.

I was allowed to see how each of us resembles Noah who continues to struggle to stay on the path of Christ.

The son of God falls and gets up a thousand times, but the goal when getting up is not to separate from the Will of God.

At the same time I was allowed to watch the elements batter the Earth and its inhabitants.

A silence made me remember the lack of prayer, the disbelief before the force of prayer and I looked at the sea rising over some coasts and I looked at some coasts in human form, meaning: it is not only the earth that is whipped, it is man for him to wake up.

And a voice that reminds me of Saint Michael the Archangel pronounced:

“Be faithful to the One and Triune God, to Our Queen and Mother of the End Times and be faithful to yourselves, without deceiving yourself, be creatures of faith.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WasOjKg_otU