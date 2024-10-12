BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Part 5: Faxon Gunner Barrel - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
89 views • 6 months ago

AmbGun's Ambi AR page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ambiar


The Faxon Gunner Barrel is a hybrid government and pencil profile.


I went with the 18” rifle length gas system with a 1-8 twist. At 1.6 pounds it’s pretty light, but more importantly with the tapered to pencil profile, the leveraged weight savings out near the muzzle is noticeable.


My RDB balances almost perfectly at the grip, whereas my BCM RECCE is muzzle heavy and displaces 671 grams. With the 18” Gunner barrel…I get the added 2” and yet remain 152 grams less muzzle weight than the BCM. Not balanced like my RDB, but the overall weight is 24 ounces lighter. (6.5 pounds vs 8)


This muzzle weight is important not just for holding the rifle one handed, but when transitioning from right to left and back, a balanced rifle’s muzzle will not lag behind. Here is an exaggerated example….balanced and the dowel rod moves left and right with no lag. But when the weight is out on the end, the “muzzle” falls off.


The Faxon button rifled barrel delivers excellent accuracy. Not chrome lined, but nitride inside and out. While I would prefer chrome lined on a cold hammer forged barrel, the Faxon Gunner appears to be an exceptional button rifled, chrome moly vanadium offering. And affordable enough to have a spare.


The Faxon Gunner barrel helps the ambi AR approach bullpup like balance.


In the next three episodes I’ll cover other balance efforts….gas block, muzzle device, and handguard.

Keywords
balancebarrelambidextrousarfaxon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy