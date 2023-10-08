Create New Account
Resting On the Sabbath vs Resting in Jesus' Blood
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Robert Breaker


Oct 6, 2023


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Sabbath, and how it was for ISRAEL and what penalty it entails for THEM not keeping it. He further shows that today we are not under the sabbath law of REST, rather our rest is in trusting the shed blood of Jesus Christ!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2AX1bW9bKQ

Keywords
trustchristianisraelsabbathrestingjesus bloodrobert breakerpenalty

