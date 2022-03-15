Dr. Martín Monteverde on EMF radiation emitted by mobile phones

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Dr. Martín Monteverde has shared a video in which he uses an electromagnetic field meter to measure the radiation we're exposed to when we have cell phone mobile data activated versus what we are exposed to when we only use WiFi.
The conclusions of his experiment show that we should avoid as much as possible the use of mobile data since there are times when they reach 80 microwatts per square meter. The ideal should be less than one.
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