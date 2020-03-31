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The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia
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2656 views • March 31, 2020
The future of the Rothschild’s Khazarian Mafia
will probably be determined
by all of us who are now learning about its secret and forbidden existence,
which has been removed from both History books and libraries to never be disclosed.
If Khazarian Mafia were able to operate in complete secrecy,
it would attack from all sides and destroy everything.
So share this story with your family, friends and co-workers and spread it.
So deprive them of their privacy by exposing their secret story
so that all People will know and understand what it is.
will probably be determined
by all of us who are now learning about its secret and forbidden existence,
which has been removed from both History books and libraries to never be disclosed.
If Khazarian Mafia were able to operate in complete secrecy,
it would attack from all sides and destroy everything.
So share this story with your family, friends and co-workers and spread it.
So deprive them of their privacy by exposing their secret story
so that all People will know and understand what it is.
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