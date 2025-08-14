At closest point, Russia & USA are about 2 miles apart across the Bering Strait

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A stone's throw away: Russian Delegation arrives in Alaska as summit nears
Part of the Russian delegation has landed in Anchorage, Alaska, on an IL-96 airliner for the upcoming Putin-Trump meeting on August 15.
But did you know? Russia and the US are practically neighbors!
👉 At their closest point, Russia and the USA are just 3.8km (about 2 miles) apart across the Bering Strait!
👉 The islands of Big Diomede (Russia) and Little Diomede (USA) stare at each other across the icy waters