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FULL SHOW: NBA Players Speak Out Against Vaccine Mandates, Angering Liberal MSM
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280 views • September 29, 2021
Loaded news broadcast as a crazy turn of narrative in the COVID vaccine madness as Dr. Leana Wen now tells the CNN audience that the vaccinated are causing the spread and are a risk to the unvaccinated. More from Project Veritas as now employees of Big Pharma companies are caught on tape warning people not to take the vaccine. Nancy Pelosi makes an honest slip up and says it’s Obama’s agenda being executed by the Biden Administration. Statements made by Jen Psaki and the New York Governor are just absolutely stunning. Owen Shroyer takes calls from fed up Americans.
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