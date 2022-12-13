He’s EXPOSING the truth of the vaccine mandates for the military | with John Bowes

REDACTED with Clayton Morris: On this installment of Redacted Conversations, Clayton Morris sits down with a American patriot and Air Force fighter pilot John Bowes. Bowes was grounded by the military for refusing to take the mandated covid vaccine. Now he’s fighting for others who’ve lost their jobs in the military for refusing to inject themselves with the mRNA vaccines.

A viewer comment: The U.S. Air Force kicked me and many of my brothers and sisters out of service because of that jab. Medical exemptions and religious accommodations were not honored. Generational patriots given the jackboot all in the name of well-worshipped SOYence. Men and women who joined because they love this country, willing patriot martyrs, they sacrificed their bodies, minds, and youth so their loved ones can have the opportunity to fashion a life of peace, quiet, and humility. May God bless our country and our families, but I'm also absolutely convinced we are The Whore of Babylon.

Source:https://rumble.com/v2008nn-hes-exposing-the-truth-of-the-vaccine-mandates-for-the-military-with-john-b.html