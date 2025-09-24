© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adelita Grijalva – Arizona Congresswoman | Progressive Leader & Community Advocate
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Learn about Adelita Grijalva, newly elected U.S. Congresswoman for Arizona’s 7th district, former Pima County Supervisor and Tucson school board member dedicated to education, social justice, and environmental causes.
#AdelitaGrijalva #ArizonaCongress #ProgressiveLeader #CommunityAdvocate #EducationMatters #EnvironmentalJustice #PimaCounty #TucsonPolitics #WomenInPolitics #LatinaLeaderArizona Congresswoman,