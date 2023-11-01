Create New Account
Zionist raid Jenin in the West Bank, destroying Palestinian infrastructure
The Prisoner
Israeli Zionist troops raided Jenin in the West Bank, Excavator destroying infrastructure, and several Palestinians killed during an extensive ground operation under the pretext of searching for Hamas. Excavators destroyed the entrance to Jenin Refugee Camp, bulldozing and damaging streets, houses and shops during aggression.

Hamas isn't even in power in the West Bank, it's the PLO.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

