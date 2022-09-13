BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YAH'S Prophecy says Duduman's warnings Ignored. AMERICA and Allies Hit. Revolution Within/ War with China & Russia/Nations Launch with Russian Subs FIRST STRIKE/ YAH Defeats Nations! mirrored
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
244 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
256 views • September 13, 2022

The massive Russian Super Submarine Launch is covered in other Prophecies.

this is a mirrored video of Prophet to the nations Dumitru Duduman (now in Heaven).  His grandson Michael is not recognized as a true Prophet. Dumitru was tested and true to YAHUVEH GOD.

See Amightywind Prophecy 32 in 1999 as YAH SAID through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu 

"America, woe be unto you, for blood shed has not come to your shores from war for many years but you have now called it upon yourselves! I AM yet staying the hand of the executioner for the sake of the few who cry out for mercy. But when it comes there will be no warning. In the silence of the night it shall strike with no warnings.


You think no nation shall strike back but woe be unto you America. For when it comes time to strike, it shall not be by one hand that hits you, but by many hands that strike you. For what you have partaken in! Your allies will be nowhere in sight. For they will be battling for their own countries. Woe be unto you MY children who support this war.."


In Amightywind Prophecy 24 part 2 YAHUSHUA SAID about Prophet Duduman that he did his best to warn America see below

"Refuse to allow the Ark doors to be shut without you being in MY arms. I am the ARK door. I tell you the Book of the Gentiles is closing as Dimitru Duduman prophesied to America. He watches now from Heaven and knows he did his best to warn America. But Oh how few listened. He warned you of the coming wrath on America. For America did I not prophecy from this handmaiden speaking now, that America REPENT before it’s too late for I have saved MY worst for last. But I say to MY Children that live in America. Don’t GIVE UP YOUR BLESSED HOPE!"


Also please do not listen to false prophets Kim Clement and Mark Taylor and certainly not the wealthy Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who promote a cruel dark jesus full of lies not YAHUSHUA/JESUS of the Holy Bible. YAH SAYS the Bible is the Book filled with All Truth and Knowledge in Prophecy 69.


*****

Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html 


Please check out Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​ 

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 

To contact me please click on this link

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy