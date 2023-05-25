Create New Account
Tom Renz | Media Ecstacy - Trump vs. DeSantis
Thomas Renz
The media is ecstatic over the Trump vs. Desantis battle that's well underway. DeSantis sent the opening shots over the bow this weekend regarding vaccines and informed consent. According to a study out of Northwestern, 25% of Americans are unvaxxed. This is probably the largest and most important swing voter block in history, and will make for a very interesting dynamic in the 2024 elections. #2024Elections #TrumpVsDeSantis #Vaxxed #UnVaxxed #SwingVoters #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants

www.TomRenz.com
Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:
www.Renz-Law.com
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE:  **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
