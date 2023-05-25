Tom Renz | Media Ecstacy - Trump vs. DeSantis

The media is ecstatic over the Trump vs. Desantis battle that's well underway. DeSantis sent the opening shots over the bow this weekend regarding vaccines and informed consent. According to a study out of Northwestern, 25% of Americans are unvaxxed. This is probably the largest and most important swing voter block in history, and will make for a very interesting dynamic in the 2024 elections. #2024Elections #TrumpVsDeSantis #Vaxxed #UnVaxxed #SwingVoters #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





