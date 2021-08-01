Prophetic Dream - Trumpet - India - Pakistan - Death of King Salman - Huge Wave Coming to England

I originally titled this video: "Prophetic Dream - Feast of Trumpets - Death of King Salman - Huge Wave Coming to England".



I explained the dream that made me believe events were going to unfold around that time. However, it may just have point to the fact that events would happen in the second year after the dream.



Also, in the dream, I may have blown the horn many times before, but i was just aware that i had blown it, and was to blow it one more time, when the dream started.



In "myIslamicDream.com", it interprets "dancing" to signal catastrophe, and joining a circle of dancing to mean that one would be free from calamity. Recent events that surround India include the DNA vax, and more recently the Cricket World Cup between Indian and Pakistan.



Pakistan won, and some Muslims suffered in India because of it, when mobs burned down mosques and harm Muslims.



Whatever the actual event that unfolds the interpretation of the dream, and whatever year, I think that the death of King Salman will signal it.



I also relate another dream, and other facts that make me think of the destruction of England.

Indeed most cities would be destroyed in the End Times, so prophesying destruction is not much of a prophecy anymore I don't think...but maybe a prophecy of the how...even if it's a symbolic interpretation of the dream.