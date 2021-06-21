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A Warning to American Jews
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167 views • June 21, 2021
Posted 22March2016 thelandofisrael:
As Purim approaches, horrific terror strikes Europe again with at least 26 dead in Brussels. As the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, American Jews may feel safer than any other Jews in the world.
As the ancient story of Purim plays out before our eyes, watch this powerful message to understand why American Jews could be in more danger than any others.
(footage courtesy of The Legion www.legionalpha.com)
Purim, Israel, Antisemitism, Aliyah, immigration to Israel, Jews in America,
As Purim approaches, horrific terror strikes Europe again with at least 26 dead in Brussels. As the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, American Jews may feel safer than any other Jews in the world.
As the ancient story of Purim plays out before our eyes, watch this powerful message to understand why American Jews could be in more danger than any others.
(footage courtesy of The Legion www.legionalpha.com)
Purim, Israel, Antisemitism, Aliyah, immigration to Israel, Jews in America,
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