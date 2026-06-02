Can One Nation steer the Ship of State? With Peter Campion, Jerry Roberts & Robert Barwick.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says she is prepared to become Australia's Prime Minister and is considering a move to the House of Representatives ahead of the 2028 federal election. Her comments follow the release of seat-by-seat modelling, which suggests One Nation could secure more than 50 seats if an election were held today.





According to the latest AFR / RedBridge Group / Accent Research national poll, One Nation recorded 31% primary vote support, ahead of Labor on 28% and the Coalition on 20%. This is new territory for the party and Pauline Hanson has certainly done her time in the salt mines. Can One Nation lead our fractured country? Does it have the muscle? It's long time to the next election and the conservative forces will fight her harder than those apparently on the other side. One Nation is currently riding high on mainstream media attention where she has been badly maligned. Will they turn on her again or will One Nation outfox them all by donning the suit of mainstream politics to appear more like her conservative rivals?





Mike Ryan HOST.





GUESTS:





Peter Campion is a retired Queensland Fire and Rescue Service fire commander and fire investigator; a former Department of Social Security fraud investigator and an independent researcher. He is a fierce proponent of the traditional Australian values that have come under increasing attack since the 1990s. Peter was de-platformed from major newspapers in 2020 for writing truths about COVID-19, which prompted him to stand as a candidate in the 2020 Queensland election, the 2022 federal election, and the 2024 Queensland election. His media ban was lifted in August 2022 and re-applied in 2026.





Jerry Roberts, born and raised in Mid-West USA, trained as a newspaper reporter in Perth and has covered politics, manufacturing, and Aboriginal Affairs. During Covid19 and the associated lockdowns and "vaccine" mandates, Jerry work tirelessly alongside those in WA's freedom movement in pushing back against the WEF agenda.





Robert Barwick National Chairman of the Australian Citizens Party. He is the party's media spokesman, contributor to the "Australian Alert" magazine, and presenter of the weekly show, "The Citizens Report".