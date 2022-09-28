Create New Account
The horrific growth on this mans face apparently started after he was jabbed. Wow!
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Jim Crenshaw


September 24, 2022


Could this be what is growing inside people. In their veins? Could this be an outward version of what the embalmers are finding in the veins of the dead people?

Source: Wake.The.Fuck.Up: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9jAmMliD33nz/

healthadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinejabfaceshotinoculationinjectioncovidhorrific growth

