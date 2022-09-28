The horrific growth on this mans face apparently started after he was jabbed. Wow!

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Jim Crenshaw
September 24, 2022
Could this be what is growing inside people. In their veins? Could this be an outward version of what the embalmers are finding in the veins of the dead people?
Source: Wake.The.Fuck.Up: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9jAmMliD33nz/