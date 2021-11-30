Richard Baris Illustrating His Poll Results: Majority Voted Against Employer Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

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11/24/2021 Richard Baris illustrated his poll result regarding Covid vaccines. Majority of the participants opposed the employer mandate by which an employer will either fire the employees not taking Covid vaccines or be subject to severe penalty. His team also tracked severe adverse effects of Covid vaccine and they found the younger the age group, the more severe adverse impacts they experience after taking the vaccines.