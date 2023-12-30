Kate Shemirani: Now's The Time To Take Control In The Face Of The Beast System

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode with a horrifying update on what the hospital was doing to her daughter in spite of her wishes to the contrary, and with advice that every person needs to heed in preparing for what's ahead. This is practical advice as you look to the future of your health and the health of those you love.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires
Help support the channel:
CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.