Kate Shemirani: Now's The Time To Take Control In The Face Of The Beast System

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode with a horrifying update on what the hospital was doing to her daughter in spite of her wishes to the contrary, and with advice that every person needs to heed in preparing for what's ahead. This is practical advice as you look to the future of your health and the health of those you love.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

