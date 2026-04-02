Secondary explosions coming out of the US Victoria base in Baghdad!

The Victoria airbase is in flames again after Iran along with Iraqi resistance forces, directly attacked the US in capital Baghdad by eight missiles and several drones. The moment a drone struck the airbase at night, accompanied by cheers from residents surrounding the base, underscores the undeniable reality that the US presence in Iraq does not confer any prestige. According to a report by Tasnim news agency, US Victory Base was in flames after being targeted by Iranian forces on Tuesday morning. The US Victoria Base formerly Camp Victory located right next to Baghdad International Airport, was a major hub for US forces during the occupation, and remains a strategic location used by the US for logistics and operations in Iraq. The base has been regularly targeted by resistance forces like Hezbollah in Iraq since the beginning of the regional escalation. Iraqi Hezbollah shared images of drones, which knock out an UH-60 Sikorsky helicopter parked at the base, destroying the hardware in their operation around March 25.

Now, reports on social media indicate a direct hit on the base, with munitions falling near US personnel who filmed the incident. Another widely circulated videos show huge clouds of black smoke, terrifying flames, and wailing sirens. Ammunition depots appear to have been hit, causing a series of secondary explosions, sending fireballs into the air. Hossein Pak, a reporter for the resistance area, said in an interview that all US bases in the Gulf region have been disabled, causing the US to lose its dominance in the region. The evacuation of US embassies and barracks is a clear sign of operational activity, with US troops traveling to regional military bases and participating from there in attacks on Iran. But Iran which Trump says is running out of missiles, has launched a massive missile response against US-Israel bases across the Gulf, and reports confirm damage to those bases, as the region teeters on the brink of a full-scale war, which the world should be paying attention to.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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