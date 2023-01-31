Rachelle Gordon: Cannabis Writer, Blogger, Influencer

Rachelle Gordon is a Minneapolis-based cannabis & psychedelic writer and educator focused on industry news and culture. She has dedicated herself to informing others about the powers of plant medicine.





Rachelle pivoted from education into writing after facing a felony-level cannabis possession charge in 2011. She has a particular interest in the many ways in which sacred medicine can help treat neurological conditions and mental health disorders.





She discovered her true destiny as a writer in 2015 and has since been featured in several prominent industry publications including Beard Bros, Skunk, High Times, CannabisNow, DoubleBlind, and Cannabis & Tech Today, among others (Like the Talking Hedge, lol).





