Israeli iron dome launching dozens of interceptor (Tamir) missiles at incoming Iranian missiles
(How long can Israeli air defense stockpile withstand this war? Time is running out.)
Israel: We are ready to continue the war with Iran for as long as necessary.
Adding:
The Iranian President:
In a conversation with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan: The only way to end the war is to recognize Iran's legitimate rights, pay reparations, and provide firm international guarantees against future aggression.