“America Must Take a Firm Stance Against Russia To Prevent Xi From Invading Taiwan”

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02/24/2022 Senator Tom Cotton: It’s so important that we take a firm stance against Russia right now because Xi Jinping is monitoring what the United States and what our European partners will do. The President needs to bring our European partners along to ban Russia from the international banking payment system known as SWIFT.