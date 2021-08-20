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Shocking case of neurological COVID caused by graphene in vaccine leaves man in vegetative state owell city
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100 views • August 20, 2021
To make this as clear as possible... This mans mind was clear and concise before the phizer clot shot. Now he is in the vegetive state to where he can only know the actions of eat-sleep and deficate. In this condition the hospital (after putting him in this condition) suggests euthinasia. Disgusting that people are taking money to do this to another human being..
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