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Dark Outpost 11-10-2020 Vampires
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170 views • November 10, 2020
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Tonight, we examine whether vampires are real. And if so, what is their history? Special weekly guest Brice Watson walks us through this phenomenon with biblical references going all the back to Adam & Eve. Plus...new evidence proves that Trump pulled a sting on the democrats, exposing their corruption by watermarking ballots.
Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv!
Tonight, we examine whether vampires are real. And if so, what is their history? Special weekly guest Brice Watson walks us through this phenomenon with biblical references going all the back to Adam & Eve. Plus...new evidence proves that Trump pulled a sting on the democrats, exposing their corruption by watermarking ballots.
Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv!
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