Jason Miller: This Will Be the Marketplace of Ideas

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Jason Miller with Cortes & Pellegrino at Newsmax TV, Wed. June 16: What we’re looking to launch here within the next few weeks, probably very early July, is really a marketplace of ideas. What we’re going to be putting forward is an absolute top shelf, something that blows away anything out there on social media right now.