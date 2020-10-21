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Ghislaine Maxwell Judge Loretta Preska was nominated by George W. Bush .
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67 views • October 21, 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell Judge is President George W. Bush
who nominated Loretta Preska to the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Second Circuit in 2008, but the Senate did not act on the
nomination. During Loretta Preska time on the district bench,
she has presided over many noteworthy civil and criminal cases.
link: 1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loretta_Preska
link:2
https://ia801904.us.archive.org/25/items/6978885-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Indictment/6978885-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Indictment.pdf
link: 3
https://ia803208.us.archive.org/14/items/6979663-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Detention-Memo/6979663-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Detention-Memo.pdf
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/03/ghislaine-maxwells-terramar-project-link-to-child-pimping-2669252.html
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
who nominated Loretta Preska to the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Second Circuit in 2008, but the Senate did not act on the
nomination. During Loretta Preska time on the district bench,
she has presided over many noteworthy civil and criminal cases.
link: 1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loretta_Preska
link:2
https://ia801904.us.archive.org/25/items/6978885-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Indictment/6978885-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Indictment.pdf
link: 3
https://ia803208.us.archive.org/14/items/6979663-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Detention-Memo/6979663-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Detention-Memo.pdf
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/03/ghislaine-maxwells-terramar-project-link-to-child-pimping-2669252.html
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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