URGENT 🆘to be killed 5/3 Harris county Houston

Did you know the director of LA animal services makes more than POTUS? $449,000 a year ? No one cares and no one helps these poor souls . “Humanity” these kill contracts are worth TONS of $$$ and never an independent audit and zero accountability
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.