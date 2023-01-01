- In Ukraine the law about organ transplantation signed by Zelensky is a scandal, but the common Ukrainians can't keep silent.

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, attacks launched by artillery and Army Aviation have resulted in the neutralisation of 3 company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Timkovka, Kislovka, and Novosyolovskoye (Kharkov region).

◻️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, complex attacks launched at the AFU units near Serebryanka (Lugansk People's Republic) have resulted in causing irretrievable losses of up to 140 Ukrainian personnel, 5 tanks, 7 armored fighting vehicles, and 4 pickups.

💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continued their offensive operations by launching attacks, involving Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, at AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas.

◻️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 4 armored motor vehicles, and 3 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, successful offensive operations conducted by Russian forces have resulted in the liberation of Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

◻️ Up to 50 personnel, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 5 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 Attacks launched by high-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of 3 provisional bases of foreign mercenaries near Krasniy Liman and Chervonaya Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralised 75 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 92 areas.

◻️ 1 radar for Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system has been detected and destroyed near Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ 5 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Chasov Yar, Artyomovsk, Avdeyevka, and Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 launching ramp of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 2 fighting vehicles for Grad MLRS, as well as 1 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, that had shelled residential areas of Donetsk and other settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic, have been destroyed near Konstantinovka.

◻️ 4 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems have been destroyed at their firing positions near Seversk, Stupochki, and Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One Czech-manufactured Dana self-propelled howitzer has been destroyed near Serebryanka (Lugansk People's Republic).

✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 2 Mi-8 helicopters of Ukrainian Air Force near Novovasilyevka and Novoekonomicheskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



