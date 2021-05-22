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Close Encounters of the Covid Kind
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169 views • May 22, 2021
Making a comparison to what's going on in this day and age with Covid19 to the message of the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind and how laughable it is that it's been over 40 years since the film was made, yet things still remain the same. The footage is not my own. I'm using it to make a parody.
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