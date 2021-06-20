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The Irish Light Has Arrived - Gemma O'Doherty
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531 views • June 20, 2021
Gemma O’Doherty is a multi award-winning journalist whose work has shone a light on some of the darkest corners of Irish life. Former Chief Features writer at the Irish Independent, where she worked for almost 20 years, she has exposed many cases of murder and child sexual abuse that have been covered up by An Garda Siochana and the State.
A Masters’ graduate from UCD, she was the first journalist to support the work of Garda whistleblowers Maurice McCabe and John Wilson and revealed how former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan had abused road safety laws for his own personal gain.
Her two-year investigation into the cover-up of Fr Niall Molloy’s brutal murder led to a state inquiry. When Denis O’Brien – the Clinton’s biggest Irish donor – became the owner of INM, she was ordered to give up her anti-corruption work or leave her job. She successfully sued INM and went onto become a film producer.
Her documentary ‘Mary Boyle: The Untold Story’ has been viewed more than 1 million times and won several international awards. The film about Ireland’s longest and youngest missing person revealed how a politician had ordered the police to shield the political suspect whom they believed had raped and murdered the child.
Her work led to a new ‘inquiry’ and marches around the country demanding justice for the six-year-old child whose killer is protected to this day by Irish Gardai.

⁣The Irish Light Has Arrived - Gemma O'Doherty

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john watersgemma o dohertyirish light
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