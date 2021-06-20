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A Masters’ graduate from UCD, she was the first journalist to support the work of Garda whistleblowers Maurice McCabe and John Wilson and revealed how former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan had abused road safety laws for his own personal gain.
Her two-year investigation into the cover-up of Fr Niall Molloy’s brutal murder led to a state inquiry. When Denis O’Brien – the Clinton’s biggest Irish donor – became the owner of INM, she was ordered to give up her anti-corruption work or leave her job. She successfully sued INM and went onto become a film producer.
Her documentary ‘Mary Boyle: The Untold Story’ has been viewed more than 1 million times and won several international awards. The film about Ireland’s longest and youngest missing person revealed how a politician had ordered the police to shield the political suspect whom they believed had raped and murdered the child.
Her work led to a new ‘inquiry’ and marches around the country demanding justice for the six-year-old child whose killer is protected to this day by Irish Gardai.
The Irish Light Has Arrived - Gemma O'Doherty
Mirrored - GGT