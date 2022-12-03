The Outskirts of Verdun Bakhmut, over which there has been Fighting between Wagner PMC Forces and the Ukrainian side for Months.

The outskirts of Verdun (Verdun had a line running through it, so may not be relevant) Bakhmut, over which there has been fighting between Wagner PMC forces and the Ukrainian side for months.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.