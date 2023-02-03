Kadesh Stance of Pharaoh Makronos II

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The visual proofs of this video leave no more doubt, about what's going on, and what these Pharaohs are hiding. Bob Larson white eyes deliverance:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ5yIvKNFYo&t=2s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOXzclWVHO0&list=PLa0qoS8uSSZ5UuWoSYApXIHW6vx0jTiva&index=1
Macron fête de la musique:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=BFM+TV+MAcron+fete+de+la+musique
Le 21 Juin 2018 Fête de la Musique
Pinklistkillers dancing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8TxKhqY2vM
Youtube accumulation:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=+MAcron+fete+de+la+musique
Youtube Elton John decorated by Macron fete de la musique June 21st 2019:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnXflZP8yq4
INA Youtube 26 Sept 1976: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xI5jAjIZyc
INA colour 26.09.1976 from Arab: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzxSNup69q8
Film castle Giscard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QK4pzl3NYaE&t=857s
or this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QK4pzl3NYaE&t=859s
Castle of Rambouillet & Murder Robert Boulin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zW_Qv1kUgg8&t=1166s
Kill The Patriarchy on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=killl+the+patriarchy