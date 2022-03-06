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A PANDEMIC OF FEAR: "You are being lied to" - A pointed message from Dr. Roger Hodkinson (Pathologist)
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1682 views • March 06, 2022
In this short video Dr Hodkinson points out clearly the reality of the so called pandemic.
"Believe nothing you are being told, it's all been a pack of lies from start to finish - pure propaganda"
"Believe nothing you are being told, it's all been a pack of lies from start to finish - pure propaganda"
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